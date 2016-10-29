Police parade OPC leader, 22 others

THE Police in Ogun State on Friday paraded a coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress(OPC), (names withheld), for being in possession of a micro -barreta pistol.

The suspect, according to the state commissioner of police, Ahmed IIiyasu, while parading the suspects and 22 others, said the OPC coordinator was arrested at Ita Oluwo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The CP added that a pump action rifle with nine cartridges were also found on him, when the men of the Federal Special Anti – Robbery Squad(F – SARS) stormed his hideout.

Iliyasu said the arrest of the OPC leader followed a tip – off based on frequent robbery attacks on residentsu of Ogijo area of Sagamu.

Iliyasu said, “We receive information, a team of F – SARS swung into action and arrested one of the suspected robbers and recovered from him, one barreta pistol, one pump action gun and nine live cartridges.”

However, the OPC coordinator, while speaking with newsmen, said the baretta pistol was recovered from a thief who was allegedly shot dead by the Police over 10 years ago during a joint operation between the vigilance group and the police.

He also claimed that the pump action gun was given to him by the community for service.

The suspect further said that he regretted not handing the pistol over to the police.

The duo of Muhammed Ojonla and Adamu Saliu, were also paraded for alleged kidnapping.

They were alleged to have kidnapped a 22 year -old , Isa Usman, who was rearing cows in a bush at Sanka village, Imeko.

No fewer than 24 arms including 14 pump action gun and live cartridges were recovered.