Police parade man who severed corpse’s head to avert madness

Abia State Police Command, on Tuesday, paraded one Emmanuel (surname withheld) (20), who revealed how he had to severe the head of an old woman’s remains in order to avert being mad.

The suspect, who was among other suspects paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Leye Oyebade, in Umuahia, on Monday, said he met the mad woman who handed the instructions to him in Aba.

The suspect, who denied killing the old woman, further disclosed: “I did not kill her. It was when I went out to buy newspaper that I saw the body of the old woman lying on Aba main Park by York Street, Aba.

“The second day, I went out again and still saw the corpse lying there, it was then that I went there in the night and cut off the head.”

On what he had intended doing with the severed head, he said: “It was a mad woman that told me that if I did not do it, I will run mad. I met the mad woman who called me and said there was madness following me, that I should go and look for the skull of a dead person from the burial ground, cut off the head and throw it into a river, otherwise I would go mad.”

Giving details on how the suspect was arrested, Oyebade disclosed that the police, acting on information, gathered that unknown GSM number was calling and threatening to eliminate one Ikechukwu (surname withheld), if he fails to pay N15 million cash to Emmanuel (surname withheld).

“Operatives attached to Central Police Station, Aba, swung into action and arrested Emmanuel with the GSM number used for demanding the said amount.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and also opened up to be the perpetrator of a previous incident that happened on September 29, where a headless body of an unknown woman was found at Aba main Motor Park,” the police Commissioner said.

Also paraded were three fleeing members of a car snatching syndicate, which was dislodged by the Area Command of the police in Umuahia on October 7.

Meanwhile, the police command also declared war against students of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike for their alleged involvement in rampant cases of robbery, cultism, rape and other social vices within and outside the school premises.

He decried the attitude as unacceptable in the society and vowed to deal severely with anyone or group of students found culpable, as he paraded some of the students of the institution.