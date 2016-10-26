Police parade banker, 2 others over assassination attempt

The Police in Ogun State, on Wednesday, paraded a female banker, Mrs. Oluchi Tochukwu and two others over failed assassination attempt on her estranged husband, Mr. Onyebuchi Tochukwu.

The other two suspected assassins were identified as Chigozie Smart (32) and Kingsley Ikechukwu(36).

Parading the suspects, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ilyasu, told journalists that the two hired assassins, attacked Mr. Onyebuchi, at his residence in Agungi area in Ajah Lagos, last Wednesday.

The CP said that the assassins hit the victim with iron roads and cutlasses severally on his head and other parts of his body, before pouring acid content on him.

He explained further that the couple had been living separately since January, over marital issues.

Ilyasu said that the Mrs. Onyebuchi, who works with one of the new generation banks, had kept all the items used to attack her estranged husband within his premises, while he (Onyebuchi) was away.

He said: “The suspects went there as planned, matcheted the man severally on his head and poured the acid on him. It was the smoke and the offensive odour that came out from the suit worn by the victim when the acid touched it that made the suspects to quickly abandon him and went away with his Range Rover Jeep which the wife instructed them to deliver to her brother in Anambra State.”

However, luck ran against the assassins when they were intercepted at Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State enroute Onitsha, with the vehicle.

He added that the suspects were stopped by the Highway Patrol team at the Ijebu-Ode on the Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway for a “stop and search” operation which led to their arrest.

However, Oluchi, upon interrogation denied any relationship with the duo of Chigozie and Kingsley and one other at large to assassinate her husband.

She told journalists that she had no reason to kill her husband, despite the fact that the three year old marriage had hit the rock.