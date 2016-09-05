Police need more than 10,000 new recruits

I don’t really know the total strength of the Nigeria police today, but for a population of 180 million people, the police need more than the 10,000 new recruits it is planning to absorb into the Force.

One of the reasons we are having challenges in the country is because there are not many security agents to police every part of the country. Instead of employing just 10,000 officers, this is a great opportunity for the police hierarchy to employ about 50,000 to 100,000 recruits.

Apart from the fact that it will help reduce the unemployment rate among youths, it will also reduce crime significantly, as more officers will be available to police our communities.

I, therefore, hope that the Police Service Commission (PSC), which is responsible for employing the new officers, will give my submission a thought.

Nugwa James,

Lokoja, Kogi State.