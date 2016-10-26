Police nab man for defrauding businesswoman of N2m in Lagos

A 60-year-old man, Nwogu (other name withheld) has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a businesswoman of about N2 million in Lagos State.

The man, however, insisted that he became a member of the syndicate, after he fell victim to fraudsters in Iyana Ipaja area of the state.

The suspect was arrested by detectives from the Area G Police Command, Ogba, after the Area Commander received a complaint on the activities of the man and other members of his gang .

The arrested man had reportedly lied to the victim that he had some goods at the port and that he needed money to clear the goods, when he defrauded the woman.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos, while speaking on the arrest of the old man, described him as a “serial fraudster.”

Pa Nwogu reportedly approached the victim at the Ikeja Computer Village, where he promised her a large return on whatever she could contribute to the clearing of the said goods.

Badmos also stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the old man was a member of a syndicate that printed fake money and duped people with double transaction offer.

It was gathered that the victim, after being promised a good return and part of the goods, quickly went to the bank and withdrew N900,000, which she handed over to Pa Nwogu.

After about a week, Pa Nwogu and other members of his gang reportedly called the victim to tell her that they could not clear the goods at the port and that they needed more money.

The woman was said to have sent another N700,000 to the gang and also gave another N400,000, when she was told of a need to bribe some customs officers.

The victim said “I was not happy, because I was expecting that I would make more profit from the business; that was what prompted me to involve myself in it.

She also added that “when I got to their house, the fraudsters refused to give me the goods as promised, it was then I got annoyed and threatened to involve my lawyer in the deal.”

The suspect said “I was into clearing agency when I was duped by some fraudsters at Iyana- Ipaja through similar method.”

He added that “then, I was introduced into the business by a syndicate also at Iyana- Ipaja. We have been doubling money and defrauding innocent members of the public.”

Badmos said the state Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, had directed that the old man should be charged to court.