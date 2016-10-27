Police nab 30-year-old North Central war lord

Recovers 20 AK47, 15 Rocket Propeller Launchers, 10 General Purpose Machine Guns

The Police have arrested a 30-year-old man, Zakari Wau, who has been terrorising the North Central states with his over 300 gang members.

Zakari, who hails from Anyigba axis of Kogi State, was arrested last Sunday, after months of undercover operations, monitoring his movement by the IGP intelligence monitoring unit.

He was alleged to have killed scores of people with his gang and operates mainly in Kogi, FCT, Niger, Nassarawa and Plateau states

The suspect has been fingered in many political killings in these states, and has also been accused of many kidnapping and robbery incidents in Kogi State.

Police investigations revealed that Zakari was trained by Tom Atake in the Niger Delta, and formed his own terror group in Kogi.

Informed police sources disclosed to Nigerian Tribune that 30-year-old Zakari has nine wives and 15 children and also operates between Okene and Akure.

The source said that he distributed his nine wives to Okene, Anyigba and Akure and moves round to hide after his series of operations when security agencies will be searching for him.

It was also gathered that he was arrested in early Sunday morning when detectives led siege on his way between Okene and Akure

When operations conducted search in all the areas he has been hiding, 20 AK47 rifles, 15 Rocket Propeller Launcher and 10 General purpose machine guns were recovered

The suspect was alleged to have confessed to several killings in his area of operations.

Detectives have also spread their dragnet to apprehend his over 300 members operating with him.