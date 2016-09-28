Again, police kill 2 during robbery operation in Warri

Barely 24 hours after four robbery suspects were sent to their early graves, operatives of the Delta State Police Command, late Tuesday night, bust another robbery operation in Warri, killing two suspects in the process.

Metro gathered on Wednesday that the suspects were carrying out their nefarious activities along notorious Ogbodu Street in the heart of Warri, Warri South Local Government Area, when luck ran out of them.

Acting on a distressed call from a concerned member of the public, an Anti-Crime Patrol Team, led by one ASP Amos Samuel from B-Division under the watch of the DPO, Eyo Anisette, confronted and overpowered the hoodlums amid gun fuel.

Two of the hoodlums, Joshua Godwin, 17 and Ogeneogu Idogor (24), it was gathered, died of serious gun wounds while being taken to the hospital.

Addresses of 17-year-old Joshua and 25-year-old Ogeneogu were given as 23, Ogedegbe Street and Unuma Iyara in Warri.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Celestina Kalu, who said the incident occurred at about 10:50 p.m, disclosed that one locally made pistol, a dagger knife and a Nokia phone were recovered from the suspects.

Kalu added that corpses of the suspects have been deposited in Warri Central Hospital for autopsy while further investigations were ongoing.

It will be recalled that last Monday, four armed robbery suspects lost their lives in similar circumstance, during an exchange of fire power with the police from Warri A-Division.