Police inspector demanded N.3m, threatened me, my son with death —Victim

A man with the rank of an inspector serving in Jigawa State Police Command has been arrested over an allegation that he threatened to kill one Ibrahim Sabo of Hausawa village in Shawarin Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state if fails to give him N300,000.

Reports from the state indicated that the suspected police officer used his handset to call Sabo to ask for the stated amount, otherwise he would kill him or his son who is a motorcycle rider operating in the locality.

Narrating his experience to Crime Reports, Ibrahim Sabo said “last Friday evening, a man called me and threatened that I should bring N300,000 to him in a place he named in the bush or he would kill me or my son if I failed to do so.”

Sabo added: “Fortunately for me, my daughter came that day from Adamawa and when I narrated the story to her, she advised me to report the matter to the police. Immediately, we went to report to the police.

“Some policemen were provided and we went to the place where my caller arranged for us to meet. Unfortunately, it was discovered that he was a policeman when he went to where I kept the money. As he was about to take the money, the detectives rounded him up and took him to Dutse police station.”

Sabo said that before his daughter gave him a solution, he was very scared and confused.

“I sold two of my cows and one of my farmland to meet up with the amount my caller asked me to pay. When I sold two of my cows, I got N250,000 so I had to sell the farmland to make up the amount,” he said.

Also speaking, the daughter of the victim, Aisha, told Crime Reports: “When I arrived on that fateful day, my father told me the whole story and I also noticed that he was so disturbed, to the point that he had already sold two of his cows.

“But I stopped him from going along with the threat, telling him instead to report the matter to the law enforcement agents.” She said that she suspected that the inspector was a Fulani as he communicated fluently in Fulfude.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police Abdul Jinjiri, said that though he did not have the details of the case, it was already being investigated by the police to know whether the suspect is a policeman or not.

Jinjiri stated further that “if we find out that the suspect is truly a policeman, we will deal with him and if he is not, and just impersonated, we will take him to the court to face the law.”