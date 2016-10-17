Police foil attempted jailbreak in Bauchi

BAUCHI State Police Command recently foiled jail- break attempt on the Bauchi Prisons in Bauchi, the state capital, even as the command rescued 100 hostages and arrested 88 suspects made up of 59 suspected kidnappers and 14 armed robbers.

This was revealed at the weekend by the Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, Zaki Ahmed, who said the attempted jailbreak was foiled following an intelligence, adding that one Mallam Mahmud Tanimu, who planned with others to free his brother, who was being tried for terrorism and remanded in Bauchi prisons, was arrested.

“The command, following intelligence report, recently foiled attempted jailbreak and arrested one Mallam Mahmud Tanimu who had concluded plans with his accomplices to break the Bauchi Federal Prison in order to free his brother who is standing trial in a case of terrorism and remanded in prison custody,” the state police boss informed.

He did not, however, state whether the accomplices were also arrested or not.

Reacting, the Nigerian Prisons Service, Bauchi State command, on Sunday refuted speculations of attempted jailbreak at the Bauchi Central Prisons.

In a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Adam Jibrin and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, it said there was no such incident.

“While we express our dismay at the unprecedented anxiety the purported jail-break has generated in many quarters, the Nigeria Prisons Service wishes to inform the general public that the story is unfounded,” he said.

“There was neither such incident in Bauchi Central Prison nor any other prison within Bauchi state.