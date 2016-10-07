Police arrest mother, 19 others for allegedly killing child

Nasarawa State Police Command, on Thursday, said it had arrested a lady in Gunduma, Karu Local Government Area of the state for allegedly strangulating her daughter.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, while addressing newsmen, said the woman and 19 other suspects allegedly dumped the body of the baby in a river in the area.

“As you can see, many suspects and exhibits are lined up here for you to see and inform members of the public.

“One Asabe Bawa Andrew (25) from Gunduma was arrested for strangulating her daughter, Esther Andrew, one year 3 months old, whose body she threw into a river in Gunduma.”

He said another 20-year-old man in Wuse town was arrested for the murder of his friend, who allegedly made him impotent through the administration of a native concoction on him.

According to him, “the command also arrested one other man in Angwan Ninzo, Keffi, for the murder of his girlfriend, who was pregnant for him by pushing her into the river, where she drowned.

“Since then, he had been on the run until his arrest on September 16.”

He said two Toyota Carina ll cars were recovered from suspects and a man who specialised in making fake vehicle particulars for them was also arrested.

He said 20 suspects were arrested for various offences, including robberyand car snatching in September.

The commissioner assured the public that the police in the state would not relent on their efforts to rid the state of criminals.

He, however, appealed to the public to work with the police to tackle crime in the state “so that law-abiding citizens can sleep with their two eyes closed.”