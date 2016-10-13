Police arrest armed robbers, kidnapper in Ogun

Three people have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Those arrested were Abibu, Kamorudeen and Olalekan (surnames withheld), who were said to have been terrorising residents of Ijebu-Ode and Sagamu in Ogun State.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed that the suspects were arrested by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad operatives at Ipoji area of Sagamu, following a tip-off.

Items recovered from them included two pump action riffles, one double barrel gun, one English barrel gun and three locally-made single barrel guns.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the suspects be investigated with the view to apprehending other members of the gang, who were at large.

The Commissioner of Police also appealed to members of the public to always give police timely and useful information in order to rid the state of crime and criminality.