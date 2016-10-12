_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/edo-poll-pdp-ize-iyamu-can-inspect-voting-materials-tribunal/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/badeh-laundered-n558m-witness/air-marshal-alex-badeh/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Police arrest 6 diesel oil thieves at Nass

October 12, 2016 Ayodele Adesanmi - Abuja Metro

Policemen attached to the  National Assembly, on Tuesday, arrested six out of seven-man gang oil thieves who specialised in siphoning diesel from  the heavy duty generating sets at the annex area of the Assembly complex.

They allegedly stole 11 jerry cans of 25 litres each and were caught at a point of loading them inside a Golf Volkswagen car by security man on night duty who alerted others and promptly arrested them.

However, one of the oil thieves escaped arrest and he is still on the run, but police are on his trail.

Two of the suspects were discovered to be members of staff of the National Assembly, specifically of Sergeant-At-Arms Department, while the remaining five were recruited from Tipper Garage, a nearby heavy truck park.

Investigation by Metro showed that after siphoning diesel from the generating sets, the suspects moved to the fuel pump specifically to power the generating sets.

It was also found out that one of the two members of staff of the National Assembly who led the gang invited five others from the tipper garage nearby to accompany him on the act and they entered the complex around 4.20 a.m. on Tuesday.

The leader of the Joint Security Monitoring Team of the National Assembly complex, Mr Usman Labaran, while parading the suspects, told Metro that the suspected thieves carried out the operation with the aid of an insider.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online