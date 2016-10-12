Police arrest 6 diesel oil thieves at Nass

Policemen attached to the National Assembly, on Tuesday, arrested six out of seven-man gang oil thieves who specialised in siphoning diesel from the heavy duty generating sets at the annex area of the Assembly complex.

They allegedly stole 11 jerry cans of 25 litres each and were caught at a point of loading them inside a Golf Volkswagen car by security man on night duty who alerted others and promptly arrested them.

However, one of the oil thieves escaped arrest and he is still on the run, but police are on his trail.

Two of the suspects were discovered to be members of staff of the National Assembly, specifically of Sergeant-At-Arms Department, while the remaining five were recruited from Tipper Garage, a nearby heavy truck park.

Investigation by Metro showed that after siphoning diesel from the generating sets, the suspects moved to the fuel pump specifically to power the generating sets.

It was also found out that one of the two members of staff of the National Assembly who led the gang invited five others from the tipper garage nearby to accompany him on the act and they entered the complex around 4.20 a.m. on Tuesday.

The leader of the Joint Security Monitoring Team of the National Assembly complex, Mr Usman Labaran, while parading the suspects, told Metro that the suspected thieves carried out the operation with the aid of an insider.