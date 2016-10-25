Police arrest 5 for stealing pharmaceutical products worth N56m

Five people have been arrested for allegedly stealing pharmaceutical products valued at N56 million only.

They were arrested by the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan.

This was contained in a statement signed by the image maker in charge of the command, Muyiwa Adejobi.

The police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said “the police detectives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of Zone 2 command headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, have arrested five suspects for conspiracy and stealing pharmaceutical products worth almost N56 million (N55,980,000 ) in Lagos.”

Adejobi also added that “on October 10, one Isaac Ugwu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peakins Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Plot C, Mobolaji Johnson Estate, Lekki Phase, Lagos, reported an alleged case of conspiracy and stealing of pharmaceutical products via a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command Headquarter, Onikan, Lagos and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit was directed by the AIG for investigation.”

The police also claimed that “the petitioner alleged that sometime in the month of October, he caught one of his staff, Emmanuel Okechukwu (male) with a carton of Funbact A valued at more than N400,000 stolen from his warehouse at the above mentioned address and Emmanuel was arrested for proper investigation.

“During the course of investigation, Emmanuel confessed to the crime and mentioned his accomplices. His arrest led to the arrest of Ikechukwu Orji and Chisom Azubuke, a co- staff and Uchechukwu Ofoepeka and Goddy Ogobi, who are security men at the Estate where the industry is located,” the police also added.

The Zone 2 police also stated that “upon interrogation, all the suspects confessed to the crime and revealed that the nefarious act had been on since the month of May. It was discovered that about 102 cartons of LONART DS tablets valued at N39,780,000; 200 cartons or FUNBACT A valued at N16 million only and five cartons of P ALAXIN tablets valued at N200,000 only, all totalling N55,980,000 have been stolen from the industry so far.

The suspects, Metro learnt, have already been arraigned on two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, contrary to sections 409 and 285 of Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria.

However, Chief Magistrate Mrs Sola Adeoye of Chief Magistrates’ Court One, admitted the suspects to bail to the sum of N1 million with two sureties each with landed property at Lekki and Oshodi, respectively.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 command Lagos, AIG Abdulmajid Ali, has condemned such cruel act particularly at this time when many manufacturers were struggling to sustain their businesses.

He urged industrialists, businessmen and women to carry out security check or test on prospective employees to avoid such wicked act.