Police arrest 22 suspected kidnappers in Kano State

THE Kano State Police Command on Tuesday said it had arrested 22 suspected kidnappers and armed bandits terrorising communities around the Falgore forest.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Yusuf, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the command since he assumed duty in the state.

He said that the suspects who had been operating around the Falgore and Gomo forests, were apprehended in Doguwa and Sumaila local government areas of the state.

He said that during operations, the police arrested a wanted notorious kidnapper, Nasiru Tasi’u of Bakin Dajin Gomo in Sumaila Local Government Area.

He explained that while some of the suspects were arrested following tip-off, others were nabbed during various raids on the kidnappers’ den.

The commissioner attributed the success recorded to the redeployment of all officers under the Anti-kidnapping unit to the area to complement the efforts of the conventional police.

“The Rano Area Commander was directed to relocate his office to the most affected axis to ensure effective supervision of the men deployed,” he said.

Yusuf said that items recovered from the suspects include four fabricated AK47 rifles, nine motorcycles, two face masks, 96 cows, 33 sheep and one dog.

Others are: 56 rounds of live ammunition, some quantity of drugs, two expanded cartridges, two cell phones, a bow and arrow, axe and machete and N200, 000 cash.

He said that the police would continue to partner with other security agencies to flush out criminals in the state.

“Crime fighting is a collective effort, so we call on good citizens of the state to partner with the police to secure and keep Kano State safer for both political and economic activities to flourish,” the commissioner said.

In his remarks, the District Head of Doguwa, Alhaji Aliyu Harazimi, who attended the briefing along with other traditional rulers from the area, commended the commissioner for his efforts to check activities of hoodlums in the area.