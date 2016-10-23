Police arrest 19-year-old boy for defiling 10-year-old girl

A 19-year-old boy, Felix Gbadebo, has been arrested by the men of the Ogun State Police Command, for defiling a 10-year-old girl, in Sango -Ota area of the state.

The suspect was said to have lured his victim on the pretence that he wanted to send the innocent girl on an errand.

The incident, happened at No 7, Alani Akintoye Railway line in Ijoko.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect used pillow to cover the mouth of the victim before he had carnal knowledge of her.

The victim was reported to have informed her father who later reported the case to the police.

The suspect, according to the PPRO lodged complaint at the police station as SP Akinsola Ogunwale despatched police detectives to the scene and got the suspect arrested.

The commissioner of police CP Ahmed Iliyasu had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligent department for further investigation.