Police arrest 14 in Lagos, Rivers over kidnapping

A total of nine kidnapping suspects who were alleged to be responsible for most kidnappings in Port Harcourt have been arrested at different locations in Rivers State.

The suspects were arrested with various weapons, face masks and an operational vehicle.

Also, five suspects were arrested following the kidnap of some residents of an estate in Isheri area of Lagos State, in September.

Gang member of the suspects, one Temmi Enormi, confessed to be a member of the gang that kidnapped the Isheri landlords and was confirmed by other gang members earlier arrested.

Following the arrests, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris assured Nigerians that the Nigeria Police Force was ever ready and more determined to make sure that all those who engaged in vicious crime such as kidnappings, armed robbery and other criminal activities did not escape justice.

‎He restated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring that all forms of crimes and particularly kidnap for ransom and other violent crimes were brought to a bearable and tolerable state throughout the country.

Idris urged Nigerians to always be law abiding and stakeholders in the fight against crime and criminality.