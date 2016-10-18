Police arrest 12 suspected kidnappers, rescue 11 in Kano

THE Kano State Police Command said in its efforts to deal with the upsurge of kidnapping and armed robbery banditry in the Southern part of the state, has led to the arrested of 12 suspected kidnappers, just as 11 victims were rescued from them.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Kano, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Yusuf, disclosed that the command’s rejuvenated anti-kidnapping squad based on intelligence had, on Tuesday, October 11, at 0330hrs launched a major offensive on one of the biggest and notorious criminal camp located inside Falgore forest.

According to him, “fierce gunduel foralmost one hour ensued at the first and second gates before the main camp was penetrated, consequently upon this the following suspects were arrested.

These suspected kidnappers were Bello, Debo, Lawal, Adamu and Nura (surnames withheld).

Others, he said were Zubairu, Umar Ibrahim, Adamu, Abdulrasak and Maharazu (surnames withheld).

He, however, stated that while some escaped into the thick forest with bullet wounds during the mop-up operation, one Bello and Mohammed (surnames withheld) were kidnapped on the very date they were rescued.

The Commissioner of Police further disclosed that 10 other victims who were taken hostage at the forest, including women, were also rescued. Those rescued were Halima, Rabi, Amos, Jacob, Hajara, Maimuna, Sule, Ibrahim, Musa and Ibrahim.

The exhibits recovered in the Falgore forest camp included one AK 47 Riffle , two loaded magazines, 250 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition, eight Bajaj motorcycles, criminal masks and personal belongings, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, some quantity of food items, drinks and drugs.

“I wish to further inform you that all the victims underwent post-trauma counseling and medical examination and today will be formally handed over to their respective families,” the Commissioner of Police disclosed.