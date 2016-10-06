Police arrest 11 for obstructing traffic in Enugu

Trending Now

The Enugu State Police Command on Thursday said it had apprehended 11 traders for obstructing traffic within the Old Park/Holy Ghost axis and New Market axis, Enugu.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that police officers from the Central Police Station, Enugu, made the arrest between Monday and Tuesday during their traffic clearance exercise.

Amaraizu, therefore, appealed to market leaders to warn their members against obstructing traffic.

“As part of the ongoing effort of the command toward ensuring a free flow of traffic in Enugu, the command is reminding members of the public against blocking roads with wheel barrows, displaying wares on the road, thereby causing traffic congestion,’’ he said.

The police spokesman warned that anybody found committing the act would face the full wrath of the law.

“Those committing such unpatriotic act would be apprehended and arraigned in line with the relevant sections of the law,’’ he said.

