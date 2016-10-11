Police arraign teenager for allegedly stabbing neighbour on neck

A teenager, Ebri Eno, who allegedly stabbed a co-tenant on her neck with a knife, on Tuesday, appeared in a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Eno, 19, who is a resident of No. 8, Eric Moore Road, Surulere, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of assault and intent to murder.‎

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the accused committed the offences at No. 8, Eric Moore Road, Surulere, Lagos, at about 7.55 p.m on Oct. 5.

‎Osayande said the accused armed with a knife went into the room of the complaint, Alice John, and stabbed her on her neck.

She said that John sustained injury and was rushed to the hospital.

‎Osayande said that the accused and complainant, who had an existing cordial relationship, however, refused to reveal the reason behind their rift.

The prosecutor said the offences committed contravened sections 243and 310(1A) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ipaye-Nwachukwu granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

She said that surety must be gainfully employed and should be blood relation of the accused with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

In addition, Ipaye -Nwachukwu directed the prosecutor to verify the address of the surety before bail was executed, and adjourned the case till Nov. 11 for mention.