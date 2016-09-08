Police arraign Audu’s son for robbery

KOGI State Command of the Nigeria Police, on Thursday arraigned the first son of a former governor of the state, Mohammed Audu, for alleged robbery and attempted culpable homicide.

Apart from this, he was also charged with criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, mischief, armed robbery and attempted culpable homicide, contrary to sections 97(1), 248, 327, 298 and 229 of the Penal Code Law.

Mohammed is the son of the former governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state during the last governorship election, late Prince Abubakar Audu.

Mohammed was arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court II, Lokoja, following his arrest on Wednesday night.

He was said to have been detained after honouring the invitation of the men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad at the ‘A’ Division Police Headquarters in Lokoja.

The prosecuting Police Officer, Gabriel Otowu, told the court that the late politician’s son allegedly committed the offence against his uncle, Prince Yahaya Audu, on August 30, in the family house at Ogbonicha, Ofu Local Government Area.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) read by the Otowu, the uncle alleged that he was in the family compound in Ogbonicha with Ibrahim Imam for the eighth days fidau prayer of late Dauda Audu when the alleged offence took place.

He alleged that hoodlum that were heavily armed with guns, cutlasses and axe criminally conspired, invaded his compound and demanded for “something no matter how small.”

He however added that the people thereafter shot sporadically into the air and attacked him with matchet as he attempted to give them money, adding that they inflicted bodily injuries on him.

He added that the people vandalised his Hummer Jeep and escaped into the bush after he pretended to be dead.

The complainant, who alleged that the accused had threatened to deal with him prior to the attack, said that he and Imman sustained bullet wounds and were later rushed to the Specialist Hospital Lokoja for treatment.

However, counsel to the accused, Okechukwu Ayewu, who led seven other lawyers, prayed the court to grant him bail in line with provisions of 36(5) of the constitution and sections 341(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC)

Chief Magistrate, Alhassan Husaini, in his ruling said, “Though I find on the face of the originating process (FIR), a barrage of allegations, it appears that both counsels are on the same page.

“Accordingly, the accused person herein is admitted to bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum as he adjourned the matter to September 29, for further mention.