Plateau to set up elders advisory council

AS part of the efforts to add value to the act of governance in Plateau State, the state government has concluded arrangements to constitute Elders Advisory Council, as a non-statutory body.

The state governor, Barrister Simon Lalong, who disclosed this at the swearing in of four special advisers on Monday, said the body would soon be inaugurated, adding that the state was strategically expanding the team of advisers to meet up with what had been approved by the House of Assembly.

He tasked the newly sworn-in advisers to know that the administration of the oath of office was to publicly showcase the premium government placed on the responsibilities of their offices .

“You are under oath to advise me sincerely, without fear or favour, let or hindrance. The exigencies of your duties, coming on board a year after our assumption of office, will demand that you come up to speed with the activities of government at a meteoric speed. Not only will you be expected to look at the time lines we have set for the various ministerial interventions under your scheduled advisory offices, but you will also be expected to serve as internal evaluators of the various interventions upon which you will be advising me as governor, and by extension, the government.

“As the one on whose table the bulk lies, the soundness of your advice will reflect in the positive action we will be taking, and the impact we make will be measured in the positive comments of our citizenry. You are no doubt at the highest threshold of our people’s assessment of your competence, and as such, you must prove true to your credentials and experience,” he said.

He implored the people of the state to see the advisers as feedback loop in government, so that their suggestions and contributions would encourage their constant contacts with the governor’s office.

“Our participatory governance policy is an open door, and the earlier we take advantage of every opportunity that we make as a government to accentuate this, the better it will be for us as a people”

Governor Lalong pleaded with the people to continue to keep an abiding faith with the government. “These periods are no doubt hard, and the reality of the adjustments we have to make are not doubt tasking. We are not responsible for the challenges we are facing now, but as a responsible government, we are committed to fixing it.

“This, however, demands patience, because just like for every seed planted, there is a waiting gestation period before the harvest. We are doing our best to ensure that the wealth of opportunities and resources we have identified is fully exploited, so we can improve the quality of life of our citizens.”