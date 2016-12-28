Plateau pdp, apc strategise for local government poll

Following the composition of members of Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), major political parties in the state have stepped up efforts to put their house in order ahead of a likely local government election in the state early 2017.

It was learnt that leaders of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party have held reconciliation meeting to assuage the feelings of some prominent aggrieved members towards restoring the glory of the hitherto governing party on the Plateau.

A source at the meeting held at the WAYE Foundation, founded by the wife of a former governor of the state now a serving senator, Jonah Jang, said it was attended by both serving and former state and National Assembly members, as well as other top politicians in the state.

It was gathered that all the aggrieved members had agreed to sheath their swords and work together as a family towards repositioning the party for the local council poll and the 2019 elections.

Speaking during the reconciliation meeting, the state party chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango said despite the fact that PDP was not power on the Plateau, it still controlled the grass roots and expressed optimism that the party would win 90 per cent of local governments in the state.

Hon. Sango who said PDP had uncovered the plan by the APC to rig the local government election added that PDP would do whatever it can to frustrate the rigging plan and machinery set in motion to rig the election.

However, state chairman of APC Hon. LatepDabang, during a reception organised for defectors from the PDP to the APC, said with the calibre of the new entrants, the PDP had seized to exist in the state.

“The forthcoming local government election will confirm the supremacy of APC on the Plateau. With these calibre of people leaving PDP for APC, who remain in PDP? Both the local government and 2019 elections have been concluded in favour of APC” he said.

A source close to APC on the Plateau revealed that all political appointees were directed to use this period to further sensitise people of their various constituencies on the achievements of APC led government in the state in or preparation for the local government election