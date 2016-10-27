PIB: Senate begins debate next week

The Senate will next week commence debate on the Petroleum Industry (Governance) Bill, also known as PIB as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) bill.

Sources in the Senate confirmed to the Nigerian Tribune that the reports on the two bills, already before the lawmakers would be presented for debate on Tuesday.

A notice Paper of the Senate also confirmed that the Upper Chamber would also consider the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) submitted to the chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari, in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

It was confirmed that the report on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be submitted by the Chairman of INEC committee, Senator Abu Kyari .

The bill is seeking a review of the law setting up the electoral Commission.

The planned PIB debate would, according to sources in the senate, ensure that the parliament, through legislation provide for the Governance and Institutional Frameworks of the Petroleum Industry.

Senate Committee Chairman on Petroleum (Upstream), Senator Tayo Alasodura, is to present the report on PIB for second reading.

The PIB has been in the National Assembly for almost a decade now with politics killing it in different sessions.

There have been disagreements as to the inclusion of hos community funds in the initial bill.

Though the new bill has broken the original bill into components, Senate President Bukola Saraki had said recently that the decision would enable the Senate reform the old laws that are seen as controversial, while the other areas that require more consultations would follow.

It was also gathered from the Niger Delta states, who asked for the suspension of the debate some months back, have scheduled a meeting for Monday, to take a stance on the inclusion of host community funds.

The Senate notice paper also indicated that eight other bills passed to the Senate from the House of Representatives would be put up for concurrence.