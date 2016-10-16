Physically-challenged mother, 100 others renounce cultism in Rivers

A 30-year-old physically challenged singled mother, Nnena Nwamuru, was among 100 people who, on Friday, renounced membership of secret cult groups in Rivers State.

Nwamuru told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after she renounced her membership of Iceland Cult group in Uberi, Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State, that she joined the cult group in 2006.

She said that the amnesty offered by the Rivers State government to cultists was an opportunity for her to further her education to tertiary level.

“I wish to go to school. I want the Rivers State government to assist me to further my education because I am tired of the kind of life I am living.

“I am very happy that today we are out from the bush to live a new life. I thank the Rivers government for this opportunity,” she said.

Nwamuru said she joined Iceland to get money to feed herself by supplying hard drugs to the gang but regretted that it brought more pains to her life.

“My role is to get Indian hemp and supply the group and they pay me to survive. They can’t trust you and deal with you if you are not their member.

“So, I joined them and started supplying the dope. Sometimes, I do spy work and give them intelligence information, but sincerely our activities are ungodly,” she said.

The physically challenged single mother said that she gave birth to her son in June, 2008 and was abandoned by the father of the child.

Also, over 100 youths renounced membership of cult groups in the local government.

Mr Iheanacho Chile, leader of Iceland cult, told newsmen after his group submitted their guns in Eberi, headquarters of the local government, that they were involved in crime because of unemployment.

Chile said that they would not return to their former ways again and thanked the state government for granting them amnesty.

Mr Richard Amadi, leader of Dey Well cult, apologised to the people of Omuma on behalf of other groups for all the atrocities they committed against them.

Amadi said that he was delighted over another opportunity in life to draw closer to God and make good use of his life.

Leader of the Osisikanku cult, Mr Okuchi Onyemachi, said that his group would not abuse the opportunity offered them.

Mr Ken Chinda, Chairman, Rivers Amnesty Committee, urged the youths to show true repentance and not to return to crime.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that arms and ammunitions submitted were 13 dane guns, eight locally made pistols, 18 cartridges, among others.