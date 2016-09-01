PHOTOS: Buhari visits Osun

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, arrived the capital city of Osun State, Osogbo, on a one-day working visit, for the commissioning of Government High School, Osogbo.

President Buhari, with his entourage, was received by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, on his arrival at the newly built Government High School, Osogbo .

The president’s visit is also part of the activities for the celebration of the 25th years anniversary of Osun State.

Governors Abiola Ajimobi and Akinwumi Ambode of Oyo and Lagos states respectively also joined their Osun counterpart to welcome the president to the state.

Dignitaries who were present during the president’s arrival were the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shitu; former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Najeem Salaam, and members of the Assembly.

Others included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; the Ataoja of Osogbo and the Timi of Ede and Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran.