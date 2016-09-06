PHOTOS of APC’s campaign for Obaseki in Edo: Nigeria will be great again —Buhari

Buhari made the statement at the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress Edo governorship election campaign in Benin on Tuesday.

He said that just as the country was almost out of its security challenges, it would surmount its current economic difficulties as well.

NAN reported that the president urged Nigerian youths to reflect on the statement he made 30 years ago that “Nigerians have no other country other than Nigeria.”

Earlier, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, who is also the Chairman of Edo Election Campaign Council, said the president’s presence in Edo was a pointer to the political and economic success recorded in the state.

Ambode said that Edo had witnessed developmental progress in the almost eight years of the administration of Gov. Adams Oshiomhole.

He said that the Oshiomhole administration had been responsive and committed to the yearnings of the people of the state.

“In view of this, it is clear that continuity is the sure way to greater progress,” he said.

He also said that the APC candidate, Mr Godwin Obaseki, had the expertise to turn the state around if elected in the election scheduled for Saturday.