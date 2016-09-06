PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari celebrates birthday with daughter, Hanan

logo

September 06, 2016 / : Seyi Gesinde

Hanan Buhari, youngest daughter of President Muhamadu Buhari, on Tuesday, celebrated her birthday.

Hanan Buhari admiring her birthday cake.

Hanan, popular for her rare interest in photography, posted pictures of her birthday celebration on her Instagram page.

L-R: Hanan’s sisters Zahra and Halima, Hanan and her husband.

In the shared photographs, her mother, First Lady Aisha Buhari, present at the birthday celebration, was seen cutting the birthday cake with her daughter, Hanan.

Others present at the birthday celebration as seen in the photographs are Hanan’s husband and sisters Zahra and Halima.

