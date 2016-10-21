PHOTO NEWS: Faces at coronation of new Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II October 21, 2016 Seyi Gesinde Top News Here are the men and women of calibre and royalty who attended the colourful coronation of Oba Ewuare II in Benin on Thursday. Oba Ewuare II arriving for the presentation of the staff of office In all majesty: Oba Ewuare II of Benin Kingdom Governor Adams Oshiomhole, right, kneels for Oba Ewuare as he prepares to hand over the staff of office Oshiomhole delivers the staff of office The new Oba of Benin decked in all the regalia of office Oba Ewuare II Wives of His Royal Majesty, Omo n’Oba n’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin at the coronation, Thursday. Chiefs of Oba Ewuare II at the Benin event A cross section of royal guests A cross section of royal guests Some of the foreign dignitaries at the coronation Some of the other foreigners at the coronation of Ewuare II Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Sultan of Sokoto and VP Yemi Osinbajo VP Yemi Osinbajo arriving for the event. L-R, Aliko dangote, Godwin Obaseki and Governor Adams Oshiomhole VP Osinbajo speaks at the event Aliko dangote and Governor elect of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki and his wife Oba Ogunwusi chats with Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad Oshiomhole and his wife Iara The Oshiomholes and VP Yemi Osinbajo and Segun Awolowo. PHOTOS: NAN. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Related Oba-of-Benin REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO! How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE! Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS! This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!! How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment! Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.