Philips announces global partnership with World Heart Federation

Royal Philips, a leading health technology company, has announced a new partnership with the World Heart Federation (WHF) to help people better manage their heart health.

Disclosing this in a release from Head of Philips Group Communications, Region Africa, Radhika Choksey, Philips said the objective of this partnership, is to encourage the public to take personal responsibility for leading heart-healthy lives and raise awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD).

In the release, Carla Kriwet, Business Leader of Patient Care and Monitoring Solutions at Philips, was quoted as saying: “Philips is dedicated to providing personalised, integrated cardiology solutions with a focus on prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Our new partnership with the World Heart Federation is an important element of our commitment to drive prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD) by making clear the risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease and to help people, including Nigerians, make better choices and develop healthier habits for life,” said

CVD is the leading cause of death worldwide, resulting in more than 17.5 million deaths in 20151 and accounts for more costs than any other chronic illness. In fact, the picture is the same in Nigeria with seven per cent (7%) of deaths attributed to CVD amongst a population of over 160 million2.However awareness levels about the disease are low; over 50% of Nigerians are unaware of CVD and 77% are not concerned about personally being at risk of the disease3.

Yet, most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by changing behaviours and eliminating risk factors. The recent Future Health Index commissioned by Philips shows only 39% of cardiology healthcare professionals believe their patients have the tools required to better manage their own heart health effectively. As a leader in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease, Philips believes that providing people information to make healthier choices and establish healthier habits is key to ongoing healthy hearts.

As a result, Philips has launched myheartisunique.com, an online educational hub designed to drive awareness of preventing CVD through healthy living. With over 86 million internet users in Nigeria4, Philips hopes to use this medium to provide CVD prevention education to Nigerians. The hub will feature expert interviews; questions for patients to ask their cardiologist; information on living with CVD including early warning signs; and lifestyle-related content such as exercise tips and heart-healthy recipes. The online platform also allows visitors to create a picture of their unique heart using the Facebook app.

Philips also has innovations that can help clinicians treat cardiovascular disease by speeding detection, diagnosis and treatment, driving more effective recovery and home care, and encouraging prevention and healthy living. Digital technologies are empowering people to take more control of their health and lead healthier lives. Data and connected solutions help deliver the relevant information at the right time – enabling healthcare professionals to make first-time right decisions, achieve better outcomes at lower costs, and facilitate care models that put patients at the centre of care.

Thanks to advances in imaging and monitoring technologies, combined with rapid development in digital health data and cloud computing, Philips is leading the transformation of the healthcare industry and creating highly integrated, personalised care with better outcomes at lower costs.

“Heart health is at the heart of all health. When you look after your heart it means eating and drinking well, exercising, stopping smoking… all the things that make you not only healthier, but also feel good and able to enjoy your life to the fullest,” said Johanna Ralston, CEO, World Heart Federation. “Our partnership with Philips brings a unique perspective given their clinical expertise and insights into consumers. Together we support the World Health Organization’s goal of reducing premature deaths from cardiovascular disease by at least 25% by the year 2025.”