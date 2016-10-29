Pharmaceutical Council seals 15 illegal pharmacies, 358 patent medicine stores

THE Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 15 illegal pharmacies and 358 patent medicine stores in Kaduna State as part of its effort to curtail the sales of fake drugs.

This was made known by the Director and Head of Inspection and Monitoring, Pharmacist Anthonia Aruya, at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday.

She said the council, which is charged with the responsibility of regulating and controlling the practice of pharmacy in the country, has been going round to sensitise, as well as sanitise, the way practitioners have been conducting themselves in the country.

During the visit to Kaduna, she stated that it was discovered that several pharmacies and patent medicine stores do not follow proper procedures.

“What we observed in Kaduna State is that so many premises commenced operations without fulfilling minimum requirements. Some of these premises store products in environment where the quality, safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products cannot be guaranteed.

“This exposes the public to serious danger. Others do not have the requisite knowledge or know-how to handle the highly ethical drugs in their facilities.

“This exercise is part of efforts by the PCN to reverse this trend and improve on the level of pharmaceutical service delivery to the good people of Kaduna State.

“At the end of the enforcement exercise, a total of 435 premises comprising 44 pharmacies and 391 patent medicine stores were visited,” she said.

According to her, 15 illegal pharmacies and 358 patent medicine stores were sealed for various offences, some of which are operating without registration with Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, failure to renew premises license, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor sanitary conditions among others.

Pharmacist Aruya also said five persons were were arrested for offences ranging from obstruction of inspectors and breaking of seal which is a criminal offence.

‘ The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria cannot guarantee that drugs sold in unregistered outlets are of the same integrity as specified by the manufacturers since they have not submitted to regulation that ensures maintenance of minimum standards for handling such products.she stressed.