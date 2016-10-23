Again, Peter of Psquare lands endorsement deal… without twin brother

It is another happy moment for Peter of Psquare as his profile continues to rise with new endorsement deals trickling in.

For the second time in two years, Peter of Psquare has landed another endorsement deal without his twin brother, Paul.

It will be recalled that Peter was unveiled as Olympic Milk ambassador two years ago in a deal that was said to have earned him millions of naira.

For weeks now, Psquare has been working on getting back to their best after the duo decided to bury their differences following their breakup some months back. They have released a new material, Bank Alert, but the reception from their fans to their new song and video was reportedly a far cry to what it used to be.

On Thursday, Peter was unveiled alongside Falz and Orezi as Merrybet sports ambassadors without his brother, Paul and questions have been raised over why Paul was left out of the deal for the second time.

Though, it could not be ascertained as of the time of writing this report why Paul was not part of the deal, but R gathered that all might not be ‘well’ inside the SquareVille as Paul did not comment on Peter’s endorsement deal.

Peter shared the news with his fans on his Instagram page on Thursday, saying “Please help welcome me to the Brand Champions. This is where Champions play. If you don’t try, you will never know what you could have accomplished.”