Perfecta Ekpo scores new feat with US Rapper, Cassidy

Fast rising US based musician, Perfecta Ekpo is always known for beating her last record. From mesmerizing her fans with her iconic lyrics and dance steps from her last single, ‘My darling’ she has once again sparked off a surprise for her fans.

This time around, the music maestro has dropped yet another hit track entitled BACK IT Up and to spice things up, she teamed up with ace Us rapper, Cassidy and Orion OP1 Peace who together made the song a masterpiece, as Perfecta thrilled with her sonorous voice’. The song urges happy people who listen to it to pick up their dancing shoes. She again proved that she is here to stay as the songstress as well as the rappers who also rhymed their beats.

The musician who spoke exclusively to newsmen on her experience working with Cassidy stated “it was an amazing experience. I really can’t wait for my fans to listen to this new song from me. I always want to give my best and this is what I will keep doing” she stated.

According to Perfecta “The single is a well blended mix of dancehall Reggae and American rap that produces a very danceable jam for one’s entertainment, which aims to keep fans on their feet till the very end”