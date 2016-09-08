PDP won’t tolerate inconclusive poll —Fayose

• Urges police, INEC to be neutral

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies against perverting the results of the Saturday’s Edo governorship poll in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, also urged Edo voters to cast their votes for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the impending poll and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He maintained that the PDP as party won’t tolerate inconclusive poll from the Professor Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC.

In the statement by his special assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Mr Lere Olayinka, the governor described the PDP as “the real and better change Nigerians needed, now that the shenanigans of the APC have been exposed.”

Governor Fayose said “party sentiment apart, Pastor Ize-Iyamu has campaigned through the nooks and crannies of Edo State to sell his visions and missions to the people of the state and anyone who saw the Channels Television debate on Sunday, will agree with me that Pastor Ize-Iyamu is better equipped for the governance of Edo State.”

The governor, who also called on the people of Edo State to be extra vigilant before, during and after the election, said; “the people should not just vote and go to sleep, they must make sure that their votes count and victory is ensured for Pastor Ize-Iyamu who is unarguably the best among the contenders.”

While calling on the INEC and the security agencies to maintain neutrality before, during and after the election, the governor described the Edo State election as a litmus test for the APC led federal government, urging all government agencies involved in the election to put the interest of democracy first.

He said INEC must not repeat its story of inconclusiveness on the Edo State election, adding that for the first time in the history of this APC led federal government; election must be free, fair and conclusive.

The governor declared that; “If you believe in me and you are a voter in Edo State, give your vote to Pastor Ize-Iyamu, the man who has demonstrated the required capacity to lead Edo State to prosperity.”

He said: “Opportunity to choose comes once in four years and the people of Edo State must grab this opportunity to change the fortune of the State for the better.

Also, Governor Fayose has condemned the call for the postponement of the Edo State governorship election by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police.

Fayose in a statement on Wednesday said: “It is obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenged and afraid of losing the election and the party is using the federal government security agencies to cause a postponement of the election so as to be able to perfect its new rigging plans.”

Fayose said in a statement by Olayinka, raised the alarm, claiming that “democracy is in danger under the APC government.”

He said: “Obviously, within two years of APC government, Nigeria is in both economic and political recession and this should worry all true lovers of the country.”