PDP raises concern over Economic Recovery and Growth Plan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to ensure commitment to the implementation of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, launched on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in a statement by the National Caretaker Committee Spokesman, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, on Friday, the party welcomed the economic growth plan, but said it required great commitment to see it through.

The party however expressed worry over comments purportedly made by the president during the launch to the extent that the government was approaching solution to the economic challenges as it did with terrorism.

It also wondered how the lofty plan could be actualised given “the low state of Nigerian economy’’ where government was borrowing domestically and internationally to fund its operations.

“The 2017 Budget is still a mirage. To buttress this, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has declared that Nigeria is spending 66 per cent of its interest revenue on debt. In other words, the Federal Government has only 34 per cent of its revenue to tackle capital and recurrent expenditures and development”, the party said.