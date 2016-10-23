PDP petitions Buhari, attorney general, NJC over Ondo gov suit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has petitioned President Mohamadu Buhari, National Judicial Council, and the Attorney -General of the Federation over alleged plans to subvert the cause of justice in the suit on the party’s candidature in the November 26 gubernatorial election.

In two separate petitions also forwarded to The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges and The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committees, as well as President Buhari and the Attorney General, PDP the petitioner is claiming unethical conduct handling of the suit originated by Prince Biyi Poroye and eight others against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the party.

It tendered documents marked Annexture 1,11, 111, 1V,V, and V1 to prove the allegation that the actions were deliberately planned against it.

The petitioner further alleged that “in its judgement of 29th June 2016 on the originating summons, Justice E.O. Abang granted some restraining orders in favour of the plaintiff.

It stated that the said judgement of 29th June 2016 relates to 2019 general election; It has nothing to do with the 2016 Governorship election of Ondo state. As a matter of fact, no reference was made to the 2016 governorship election in the said judgement.”

Explaining that the Ondo PDP held its primary election, where Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) emerged winner, the petitioner said it was taken aback when “towards the evening of 14th October 2016 the social media was awash with the information that the Justice Abang granted an order directing the INEC to substitute the name of Mr Eyitayo Jegede with Mr Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunsho, as the candidate of the PDP in respect of the 2016 Governorship election in Ondo state.

The petitioner further alleged that “when the application which gave rise to the said order of 14th October, 2016 was brought, heard and granted, the judge and the counsel were aware that Eyitayo Jegede’s name had been forwarded to the INEC by the PDP as its candidate, yet Justice Abang, proceeded with the matter without affording Eyitayo Jegede the opportunity of being heard in the matter.”