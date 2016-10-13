PDP launches four indigenous language Twitter handles

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched four indigenous language Twitter handles for interaction among its members and the general public.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party urged its members, supporters and the public to use the platforms for maximum interaction on the way forward for the party.

The statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to the PDP, the twitter handles are Igbo – @pdpnhqigbonig; Yoruba [email protected] ; Hausa [email protected] and Pidgin – @pdpnhqpidginnig.

“This is to integrate all our numerous members, teeming supporters and the general public into the new operations of the party in view of its people-oriented re-branding and rebuilding agenda,” it stated.

The PDP said that its attention had been drawn to diverse comments regarding the closure of its previous official Twitter handle on September 5 and the launch of a new handle @officialpdpnig.

It said that it had observed that “some elements’ were creating false social media accounts especially on Twitter and Facebook for some present and past leaders of the party.

“For the umpteenth time, we wish to reiterate that the National Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, has no Twitter handle, and is not on any social media platform at all.

“This clarification has become necessary. The party has no directorate called new media and no director of such a section.

“Our decision to close the old handle and launch the new handle is to address the issue of unauthorised statements to the press on behalf of the party.

“For effective control, our official accounts remain: Twitter Handle – @officialpdpnig; Facebook Account – Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria, and email – [email protected] ,” it said.