PDP can win Lagos if… – Dokpesi

HIGH Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Lagos State to unite and forge a common ground in a bid to win the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The national chairmanship hopeful said this when his campaign team berth in the commercial centre to canvass the support of delegates from the state ahead of the national convention billed for Port Harcourt, Rivers on August 17.

“I appeal to you to bury your differences and unite so that PDP can win this state. Since 1999, we have presented a divided house at every election and it is always our undoing at the poll. Your leaders can attest to the fact that I have made several efforts to unite the various groups in the past. If you support my aspiration and I emerge as the chairman, we will unite the party and win the state,” he said.

He told delegates that there is no rancour between him and Chief Olabode George, who is also aspiring for the same position.

Lagos State PDP chairman and a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Moshood Salvador, described Dokpesi as a pride of PDP, noting that he is a respected Nigerian who is capable of leading the party.

“The PDP is proud to have High Chief Raymond Dokpesi in its rank. He is capable to lead the party but let me say we will also accompany our own, Chief Olabode George to Edo State to canvass for votes from delegates,” he said.

The Edo State PDP organising secretary, Hon Henry Duke Tenebe, appealed to Lagos delegates to accord Dokpesi their support during the national convention, stressing that he is a bridge builder and a detribalised leader.

Other speakers including the former chairman of PDP Kaduna, Chief Abubakar Gaiya Haruna and his Nasarawa counterpart, Chief Yunaha Iliya, also called for support for Dokpesi, stressing that he is capable of reinventing and rebuilding the party.