Payment of Salary: Ondo workers drag Accountant General to banks

Ondo State workers on Thursday, invaded the office of the Accountant General of the state, Felix Ajibokun, dragging him to banks to effect the payment of their salary as instructed by the state governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

The aggrieved workers, led by Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) Chairman, Mr. Sunday Adeleye and the State Chairman, Mrs. Bosede Daramola and other union leaders, invaded the office of the Accountant General as early as 9am

The aggrieved workers, who had begged the state government to pay them a month salary to enable them celebrate the Christmas alleged Ajibokun of being a stumbling block towards the payment of their salaries.

The angry workers said the AG had been delaying in processing their salaries after Mimiko had directed him to pay the workers.

Speaking with newsmen, the JNC Chairman, Adeleye, said the union leaders recently met Governor Mimiko where it was resolved that the workers should be paid a month salary to enable the workers to celebrate the Christmas.

He said “about four days ago, we met with the governor and the commissioner for finance and directed the AG to pay the workers’ salaries so that everybody can go home with something.

“Since then, we have been coming here but he has been avoiding uss until today (yesterday) when we asked him when he will pay us but, he said no worker will be paid until after Christmas.

“For your information, this is a man that will be retiring from service tomorrow (today) and the system is this, he is the only one who has the legal right to pay workers and the moment he retires, it will take government up to three weeks to appointment another AG.

“Let me tell you that our people are suffering, people are dying. What manner of parent are you, if you cannot afford to buy your children a common T-shirt for Christmas. We will continue to keep vigil on this premise until the AG is ready to pay the workers”.

Ajibokun, however blamed poor banking network for the reason for the delay of the payment of the workers’ salaries.