Patience Jonathan vs EFCC: Ijaw women stage protest outside court

In solidarity with former first lady, Patience Jonathan over a hundred women on Wednesday stormed a Federal High Court in Lagos chanting songs of protest, over a freezing order made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the former first lady’s account.

The EFCC had on September 22, ordered the freezing of some bank accounts belonging to the former First Lady.

The Commission had asserted that this was due to the ongoing investigation of alleged money laundering.

However, Patience Jonathan in a fundamental rights suit instituted against the EFCC, is asking the court to issue an order directing the unfreezing of her accounts forthwith.

She is also claiming the sum of $200 million against the commission as damages for infringing on her fundamental rights.

The women chanted songs in ijaw and English languages, and raised several placards with numerous inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read: “Ijaw people are in solidarity with Jonathan!” “Unfreeze ex-president Jonathan’s wife’s account!” “We urge EFCC to abide by the rule of law!” “Women must be heard!”

Immediately after the court had risen, they trooped in their numbers towards the prosecution vehicle, chanting songs of solidarity and boldly displaying their placards.

The presiding judge, Justice Babs Kuewumi has fixed December 7 for hearing of the suit.