‘Pastor’ defiles 5-yr-old in Ekiti, remanded in prison custody

A 53-year-old man said to be a ‘Pastor’, Gabriel Asateru, has been dragged to an Ado Ekiti magistrate’s court in Ado Ekiti for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl in Ifishin community in Oye Local Government Area of the state two days before Christmas.

Following his arrest, the police brought him before an Ado Ekiti magistrate’s court sitting in Ado Ekiti, which ordered that he be remanded in prison custody.

The police prosecutor, Mr. Bayo Ajiboye, a Police Inspector, told the court that Aseteru committed the offence on December 23, 2016.

Ajiboye alleged that Aseteru, on the said date, unlawfully defiled the minor by petting her and bringing her to sit on his lap.

According to the police prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State.

The police said the case file of the matter had been duplicated and that he had sent same to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the state for legal advice.

When the matter was mentioned, the plea of the accused was not taken because his counsel, Mr Tunde Olayemi, sought for a date of adjournment pending the presentation of the report of the DPP.

The Magistrate, Modupe Afeniforo, while commenting on the matter, decried what she described as the incessant occurrence of rape in the state.

She consequently ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the matter to February 15, 2017 for hearing.