_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/grazing-law-miyetti-allah-issues-threat-demands-apology/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/church-role-play-bail-nigeria-recession-bakare/tunde-bakare1/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Past govt spent N2.1bn to buy juices, sweets —Kaduna govt

October 22, 2016 Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna Latest News

Kaduna State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mallam Mohammad Sani Abdullahi, has   disclosed that the former government spent N2.1 billion on sweets and juices, while  N600 milllion was spent on the purchase  of newspapers annually.

The commissioner disclosed  this on Saturday during a one-day round-table discussion on the 2017 budget organised by the Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ) in conjunction with the state government.

He said the present government of Nasir el-Rufai saw this as outrageous and had to stop the purchase of juices and sweets in government offices as well as newspapers.

“We are now buying only two newspapers for commissioners and permanent secretaries. Some of these expenditures were never seen anywhere and some were exaggerated.

“So this government had to look into  them critically and correct the mismanagement in order to provide the necessary infrastructure in school and other areas, ” he said

In his own address,  the Commissioner for  Education, Science and Technology, Professor Andrew Nok, said that his ministry received the largest share of the 2017 budget, saying, the sum of N44 billion was earmarked for the ministry.

‘We took over dilapidated structures and untrained teachers. We discovered a Geography teacher who could not spell Geography,” he said.

According to him, the state  government  inherited 4,253 dilapidated primary schools but could only renovate 400.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the acting chairman of the NUJ, Zhiroh Jatau, noted that the discussion was an opportunity for members of the press and the public to be better informed on what the administration is providing for the overall development of the state.

She said the union was committed to the success of the government, saying, “we will help the government to ensure its full implementation by proper monitoring and reportage in all stages.”

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online