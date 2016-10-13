Party leaders pledge to deepen internal democracy

Leaders of political parties in the country, on Wednesday, in Abuja, pledged to work towards deepening internal democracy in their respective parties.

They noted that such a move was necessary to achieve good governance and national development.

The leadership of the parties reviewed the curriculum of the Political Parties Leadership and Policy Development Centre (PPLPDC) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and resolved to work to improve the gains of democracy in the country.

Speaking at the event, the acting Director General of NIPSS, Jonathan Mela Juma, noted that the Federal Government was committed to deepening democratic value in the country.

He urged the participants to collaborate with NIPSS to perfect the curriculum, particularly in the event of issues that arose from the 2015 elections.

Also speaking, the Director of Research of the institute, Professor Habu Galadima, said the PPLPDC was set up to strengthen capacity building of the parties to entrench democracy.

He said that the centre might might equally consider training of inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) leadership at state level so as to achieve set goals.

In his contribution, the national chairman of Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, stressed the importance of citizen’s participation in political process, as well as need for a vibrant opposition in the country.