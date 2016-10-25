As OYSIEC conducts council election

JUST recently, the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), under the leadership of Mr John Olajide Ajeigbe, said it would conduct election into the local councils in the state on February 17, 2017.

I want to state that this is good news for the people of the state, particularly those who feel government is denying people at the grassroot level the opportunity to participate in active politics.

However, before the election, I want to urge the Commission to make adequate preparation so that the exercise will be a success.

I hope the Commission can make adequate preparation in terms of the personnel who will supervise the election, providing adequate voting materials like ballot papers, boxes, as well as the security of voters. The Commission should know that it is independent, and therefore, should steer clear of those things that will tarnish its image in the eyes of the voting public.

I, therefore, want to say that to conduct a credible local government election will be a plus to the Commission, while also serving as an example for other state commissions to copy.

Ola-Olaniyi Bamgbola,

53, Agbeni Quarters,

Ibadan .