OYSG partners FG, USAID to distribute 4.3 million mosquito treated nets

WIFE of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, who is also the state NET Ambassador, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, has reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicate malaria in the state through a partnership with the Federal Government and the United State Agency for International Development (USAID).

The development is expected to herald the distribution of 4.3 million mosquito treated nets across the state and Mrs Ajimobi, on Wednesday reiterated her commitment to the eradication of malaria in Oyo State during a courtesy visit to her residence by the Malaria Action Plan team in Ibadan.

She explained that shortly after her investiture as the state NET Ambassador, she had started an anti-malaria campaign that included the distribution of insecticide treated nets in all nooks and cranny of Ibadan and across all local governments to ensure that each family had at least two treated mosquito nets in 2013.

Mrs Ajimobi explained further that a malaria infested person or society cannot produce at an optimum level, adding that the higher the prevalence of malaria, the lower the productivity of an individual or a society.

The NET Ambassador emphasised that the scourge of malaria must be fought as it does not only kill people, but could also transform into other forms of ill-health such as blindness, paralysis and convulsion among such other ailments.

She assured the team of her maximum support and her willingness to collaborate with them in the distribution of the mosquito treated net to the people, adding that the wives of Local Government Caretaker Chairmen will be co-opted to join the team and be Net Ambassadors in their various jurisdiction.

Earlier, the leader of the team, Mr Godwin Aidenagbon, said the Malaria Action Plan team is poised to replace all the nets that were previously distributed in 2013 as they will no longer be effective in keeping the mosquitoes away from people.

He stated that the Federal Government is ready to reduce the frequency of malaria disease occurrence in Nigeria which is the reason for the partnership with USAID to give net replacements to the vulnerable across Nigeria, emphasising that 4.3 million nets will be distributed in Oyo State.

He solicited Mrs Ajimobi’s support in ensuring the campaign gets adequate awareness and support to ensure people are mobilised and convinced to be available to collect the treated nets and also openly endorse the net as an effective tool to eradicate malaria.