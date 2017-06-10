OYSG declares tomorrow as a public holiday

In recognition, and to honour the martyrdom of Chief M.K.O Abiola, the Oyo State government has declared tomorrow, Monday, June 12, 2017 as a work-free day.

The government made the public holiday declaration in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Olalekan Alli, at the weekend

Alli said that Governor Abiola Ajimobi has approved Monday as a work-free day to commemorate the annulment of the anniversary of the June 12, 1993 elections, which was generally believed to have been won by late Chief MKO Abiola.

He added that the holiday is also in recognition and honour of the martyrdom of Chief Abiola, who laid down his life for Nigerians to enjoy the democratic dividends of today.