Oyrtma fingered in Ibadan accident involving 5 persons

Five persons were injured in an accident that occurred at Molete area of Ibadan, on Tuesday, with the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), being fingered in the incident.

The incident involved a Nissan primera, with plate number OYO AR07BDJ, which hit a motorcycle rider and another tricycle conveying three passengers.

The accident, according to eyewitness accounts, occured as a result of brake failure while some said it could be because the vehicle was being trailed by an OYRTMA vehicle.

In a conversation with the Nigerian Tribune, the tricycle rider, who is one of the three injured persons, admitted at Molete Medical Centre, Mr Ramon Kolapo, said, “The OYRTMA men were chasing the car driver and I was suddenly hit from the back and my tricycle tumbled. I was brought out from underneath the tricycle by some people. Ah! I am in serious pains.”

Giving his eyewitness account, Mr Lukman Morounfolu said, “A mass transit (Ajumose) bus was parked at the Molete junction, with the tricycle behind it. Suddenly, the Nissan Primera, probably had a brake failure, hit the tricycle and smashed it against the mass transit bus.

“We brought out the tricycle driver from underneath the tricycle. We also observed that the Nissan car also hit another motorcycle rider. We sighted an OYRTMA vehicle, and beckoned on the occupants to assist in rescuing the victims but they did not oblige.”

Responding, Commander, Oyo Road Transport Management Authority, Sanyo division, Mr Arowolo Ajibola, said the accident resulted from suspected brake failure, adding that OYRTMA officers did not trail the Nissan vehicle, as alleged.

“As we approached Molete flyover, the Nissan car accidently outran our patrol van. Suddenly, we saw the car hitting every obstacle, like vehicle, motorcycle, it came across. Instantly, we suspected that the car developed a brake failure. The car eventually stopped when it hit a tricycle just under the Molete flyover.

“We then parked when we saw the accident. It is the responsibility of the police to attend to an accident scene and we had to wait for the police to take charge of the situation. We did not trail him for any reason.”