Oyo/Ibadan people are custodians of Yoruba heritage —Alaafin

THE Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has described the Oyo and Ibadan people as the real custodians of Yoruba culture and tradition.

Oba Adeyemi made this known while playing host to the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and the Olubadan-in-Council who paid him a thank-you-visit at his Oyo palace, on Tuesday.

The Olubadan and his entourage were welcomed at the inner palace before they were led to the pavilion for traditional hosting formalities.

Oba Adeyemi who extolled the humble and innovative qualities of the Olubadan, revealed that their relationship dated back to his days as guru in the entertainment industry in Lagos.

He said “Myself and Oba Adetunji, aside from royal relationship, have been together in Lagos which most people don’t know. His popularity spreads across Lagos town and he is a brilliant, hospitable and a good listener.

“This is how we should be doing. In our times, good things will continue to happen in Yorubaland. We were even the one who upheld Yoruba tradition when other ethnics refused to accept that they were Yorubas. Not until the 19th century that they accepted. We were the ones they call genuine Yorubas and it is this our language, that is acknowledged as real.”

Earlier, Olubadan and his council were welcomed by Iba Samu, High Chief Lamidi Oyewole, on behalf of the Alaafin of Oyo.

In response, Chief Lekan Alabi, on behalf of Olubadan, informed the Alaafin of Oyo that the Olubadan and his council came to express appreciation to Alaafin for attending his coronation ceremony early in the year.

Oba Adetunji who described Oba Adeyemi as loving, said the rationale behind his visit was to foster unity among traditional rulers in Yorubaland.

He used the occasion to pledge his support for the continuous good relationship between the people of Ibadanland and Oyo.

Oba Adetunji, who recalled his relationship with Oba Adeyemi prior and after the coronation of the latter in 1971, described his host as a man of many colours as he used the occasion to pray for more fruitful years for the Alaafin and himself on the thrones.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the last visit of a sitting Olubadan to the Alaafin was during the reign of Oba Yinusa Bankole Ogundipe Arapasowu.

Members of Olubadan-in-Council on the entourage of Olubadan included the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun; Balogun of Ibadan, High Chief Owolabi Olakuleyin; Otun Balogun, High Chief Femi Olaifa, Osi Balogun, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola; Ashipa Olubadan, High Chief Eddy Oyewole; Ekerin Olubadan, High Chief Biodun Daisi; Ekerin Balogun Ibadan, High Chief Gbadamosi Adebimpe and the Ekaarun Olubadan, High Chief Hamidu Ajibade.