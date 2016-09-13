Oyo to refurbish 5 PHC in each council area

logo

September 13, 2016 / : adewale oshodi

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan, has disclosed that at least five Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) will be refurbished and equipped in each of the 33 local government areas of the state to meet the health needs of the people.

The commissioner made the disclosure in Ibadan, while receiving the advocacy team of Communities, Civil Coalition for Good Governance (CCGG) of the Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC),  an arm of the Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the state Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr Lanre Abass, said, “we are proposing to improve three primary health facilities in each local government area with the support of the State Health Insurance Scheme, while the other two will be refurbished through other programmes.”

Dr Adeduntan, who disclosed that the chunk of the recent N420million Federal Government support for refurbishment of the health facilities will go into the health insurance scheme, said the remaining part of the fund would go into other programmes,

