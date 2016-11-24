Oyo govt, UI, FRIN, IAR&T to partner in documenting history

Oyo State government is set to partner with institutions and establishments renowned for their statuses of being first in the history of the state.

The state government’s tourism initiative is tagged “Pacesetter-tourism.”

This initiative, according to the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Technology, Mr Toye Arulogun, is part of plans to promote cultural tourism, heritage of the state and ensure that the coming generation has a sense of history.

This formed the core of the recent interaction between the ministry and representatives of the University of Ibadan, Nigerian Television Authority, Liberty Stadium, University College Hospital, Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), National Commission for Museums and Monuments, and Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital.

He added that the collaboration would see the exploration of the potentials of the state and encourage many Nigerians to experience the many historical firsts in the history of the state.

For the implementation of the plan, Arulogun hinted of the setting up of requisite committees, noting that the institutions had been tasked to send a brief of the institution to the state government.

Representatives of the different institutions assured of collaboration with the state government to enable it carry out its planned documentation of the firsts.

Speaking, representative of the University of Ibadan (UI), Professor Gbolagade Lamidi, said that the institution was ready to collaborate with the state government and play a crucial role in providing the needed data.