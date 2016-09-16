logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Oyo govt, rehabilitate Liberty Stadium Road

September 16, 2016 / :

I want to use this opportunity to call on the Oyo State government to rehabilitate the Liberty Stadium Road in Ibadan, the state capital.

The condition of the road at the moment is just so terrible, with craters on several portions of the road.

Recently, a commercial motorcycle operator who was plying the road for the first time, and was obviously unaware of the craters, lost control when he entered into one.

He was immediately thrown off his motorcycle, along with his passenger, an elderly woman.

It was only by divine providence that they didn’t lose their lives, but they suffered severe injuries.

Many other accidents have occurred on this road, particularly at night.

I hope the state government can quickly order the patching of the road so as to reduce accidents, while also making driving on it more pleasurable.

 

  • Yemi Adeoti,

Liberty Road,

Ibadan.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Got BAD RESPONSE From Your Wife In BED? Discover A GREAT NATURAL SOLUTION that CHANGED MY Story And Put An End To PREMATURE EJACULATION!.CLICK HERE!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This NATURAL Solution. CLICK!

Lose 14kg in 3Weeks With NAFDAC APPROVED NATURAL Solution! CLICK!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED! CLICK HERE!!!

Loosing To RECESSION? CLICK Here & EARN EXTRA INCOME!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News